5 Perfect Gifts For The Environmentalist On Your List

More and more people are becoming conscious of the need to live a sustainable lifestyle. Reducing your carbon footprint has become less of a fashionable choice and more of a necessity for the health of the planet. It’s likely that you probably have someone on your gift list that the environment is important to, which makes finding the right gift a challenge.

The materialism of the holidays has caused an increase in the amount of waste produced during this time of year. Buying products that are recycled or sustainably made can be a great way to let your family and friends know that you love and support them in their choices. It’s also a good time to start being more conscious of your everyday purchases and make more environmentally friendly choices.

For some friends and family on your list, the best electric blanket can be a perfect gift but, for those that are more eco-friendly something like these greener choices may be appreciated more.

Steel Straws

Much of the garbage and waste problem across the globe is caused by a variety of plastics. The food industry is flooded with wasteful choices including the ubiquitous use of plastic straws. Many of these plastics can wreak havoc with plumbing systems and are harmful to local wildlife.

A set of stainless steel straws is a great gift for the environmentalist on your list. These reusable and sustainable straws can be easily washed or carried in a purse or backpack for eating out.

Silicone Tea Infusers

These reusable and washable teabags can help tea lovers do their part to save the environment. You can eliminate the need for all teabags and bulky packaging by purchasing your tea leaves in bulk and using these unique infusers.

Charity Donation

A generous donation to a chosen environmental charity can be a thoughtful and appreciated gift during the holidays. Find out what charity is important to your green-minded friend or family member, and sign up to donate your time or write a check of donation in their name as your gift.

Smart Thermostat

The largest portion of our individual carbon footprint is through our energy consumption. A smart thermostat helps you to program your home for comfort and savings. Money and energy saved can be the perfect gift for the eco-friendly people on your list, and you can help them in their goal to reduce the size of their carbon footprint.

Reusable Grocery Bags

Eliminating the use of single-use plastics might be an important issue for anyone on your gift list. You can give them a matching set of convenient and reusable grocery bags to take with them when they shop. A great gift that they can use over and over every time they make the choice for the environment.

As the environment becomes more of an important and personal issue for many people, you may need to start making more eco-conscious gift choices. The thought that goes into your gift is truly the most important aspect so, showing your loved ones that you support their choices and respect their views through responsible gift-giving can be the greatest gift of all.

