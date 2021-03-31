For those that are environmentally conscious, there are many frustrations with the travel industry. Due to transportation emissions and lack of opportunities to practice environmentally friendly practices, it can be difficult to travel in a socially responsible way. Thankfully, there are many ways that the travel industry has shifted to provide eco-friendly options for travelers. In this article, we will share how to plan an eco-friendly vacation.

1. Pick the Right Mode of Transportation

When you can avoid it, try not to travel on airplanes. Although these vehicles often save time when going to a distant location, they emit a large amount of carbon dioxide. When possible, travel by car. Although there are still emissions that are released, they are on a much smaller scale. If you do have to travel via plane, choose a nonstop flight. The take off and landing of a flight is the most wasteful in terms of CO2 emissions. By having a nonstop flight, you avoid unnecessary waste.

2. Visit a Green Resort

If you are looking for a restful vacation that allows you to kick back and relax, you likely will consider all-inclusive options. Unfortunately, many all-inclusive destinations waste tons of food, beverages, and consumer goods on a daily basis. There has been a rise in beautiful destinations that place a value on sustainable practices such as recycling, using fair trade products, and integrating seasonal produce into every meal.

3. Opt for Outdoor Activities

Depending on where you are traveling to, you likely have the option to participate in indoor or outdoor activities. When you primarily engage in outdoor activities, you are not wasting the chemicals, energy, and consumer products that you would use otherwise. Spending time outdoors allows you to gain a greater appreciation for the earth and all that is in it. During your time in the wilderness, make sure to avoid littering or defiling the natural environment.

4. Support the Local Economy

Whether you are in San Diego or Costa Rica, try to support the local entrepreneurs in the economy. From buying sustainable goods to eating seasonal produce, you can help support the community. When you are not consuming goods that have been shipped in from thousands of miles away, you are helping to promote a local economy that does not rely on highly processed goods that require a large amount of CO2 emissions in order to be shipped to the region on a regular basis. When you choose organic options you are helping support the effort to reduce the waste , chemicals, and hormones that are typically associated with food production. When you buy locally-made souvenirs, you are supporting an economy that relies on the environment surrounding them.

Summary

Nowadays, it is fairly easy to go on a eco-friendly vacation. From driving distances to local souvenir shops, there are many small things that you can do that will eventually make a big difference in the sustainability of the environment. By requiring these options on a vacation, more resorts and cities will find value in implementing environmentally conscious options into the framework of their tourism industry.

