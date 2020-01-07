Energy Saving Tips to Save on Electricity Bills and Make Your Home Eco-Friendly

The world, as we all know it, is already suffering from the adverse effects of climate change. Unless we make drastic changes to corporate and government goals, there’s pretty much nothing we can do to mitigate it.

However, you can take part in the green initiative by reducing your home’s carbon footprint and reducing your electric consumption. We compiled a list below of the tips and tricks you can follow in your household for optimal energy-saving and cost-efficiency.

Replace Incandescent Lights

Did you know that an average household allots 11% of its overall energy expenditure to lighting? If you have incandescent lights installed in your home, better replace it with LED or compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) for effective and efficient lighting. An incandescent bulb only converts 10% of the flowing current into light while the rest is transformed into heat. The use of incandescent lights only racks up your energy usage while you suffer the dim lighting power it provides.

The many advantages of utilizing CFLs include:

Compact fluorescent bulbs last ten times longer than incandescent bulbs, which means fewer replacements, fewer expenses.

CFLs do not contain mercury that is harmful to human health.

When compared to the energy used, CFLs consume 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs.

Use Alternative Methods of Cooling

In a home, cooling and heating equipment takes up 50% of the overall energy consumption. If you want to save up while keeping your home cool, here are some of the many ways you can make the change.

Instead of turning on the air conditioner, you can open your windows, curtains, and blinds. Let the breeze and natural lighting in your home.

You can install ceiling fans as an alternative. Air conditioners are expensive in themselves and consume a massive amount of energy.

Setting the thermostat to a specific temperature during night and day. When nobody is home, and no one needs to chill, you can completely turn it off.

Opt for a wood or pellet stove for heating than furnaces.

Prefer Day Light Devices than Electrical Lighting

There are instances when you need to switch the lights on, even when it’s a sunny day. No matter what the factors are, there are methods you can use to create natural lighting in your household.

Install skylights, light shelves, clerestory windows, or light tubes. They are all cost-efficient means of inducing natural lighting in your home and is ideal for the long-run. You’ll witness its impact on your lowered electricity bills.

Utilize Electronic Devices and Appliances Responsibly

Aside from making significant tweaks mentioned above, you can also commit to small changes to your lifestyle. Most electric companies recommend these tips due to their effectiveness.

Never put cooling appliances such as refrigerators, coolers, and freezers near heat vents, stoves, ovens, and dishwashers. These appliances will consume more energy, trying to cool a warm area nearby.

Don’t forget to shut down your computers and laptops when you’re not using them.

Purchase Energy Star-rated electronic devices and appliances. These devices are regulated and assessed by the government to be energy-efficient compared to other items available in the market.

Always remember to unplug electrical cords when not in use. This goes for laptop chargers, cellphone chargers, and more.

Insulate Doors, Windows and Other Cracks

If you want to save energy, keep your appliances working at a minimum. That said you’ll have to do an overall assessment of your windows and doors to keep cracks sealed. More so, you can have professionals assess your insulation. You may greatly benefit from having it supplemented or replaced.

There are a lot of alternatives available when it comes to saving some dollars in your electric bills. When you dedicate yourself and your family to these changes, you’re not only reducing expenses, and you’re also helping the environment.

